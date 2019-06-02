Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe says the distribution of Agro inputs under the Farmer Input support program FISP using the E-voucher has been infiltrated by fake Agro dealers who are siphoning money from the government.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe says the money that the government invested in the programme is going down the drain.

She says this is one of the reasons why payments to agro dealers has delayed this season.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe said this in Nakonde during a sales Tax consultative meeting where an agro dealer wanted to know when government will pay agro dealers for inputs supplied under the FISP.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe said the government has so far paid out 69 million Kwacha under the E-voucher for the 2018/2019 farming season.

She however assured agro-dealers and farmers that the government will not delay the distribution of inputs under the 2019-2020 farming season.

[Read 49 times, 49 reads today]