ZESCO National Spokesperson Henry Kapata has urged the public to give the power utility firm maximum support if the load management hours are to reduce from the current four hours.

Mr. Kapata said in Livingstone that there is a lot of misuse of electricity by the public with some people leaving appliances on even when they are not using them.

Mr. Kapata said that water levels in the water bodies in Zambia have drastically reduced compared to the same time in 2018, adding that the Victoria Falls Power Station in Livingstone currently has 882.6 meters of water above sea level compared to 883.7 meters in June 2018.

Mr. Kapata said that Lake Kariba currently has 479.93 meters of water above sea level signifying 31.2 % compared to 79.2% in June 2018.

Mr. Kapata said that Itezhi-Tezhi is now at 86.9% compared to last year’s 99.7 while Kafue gorge also has reduced water levels.

Meanwhile Mr. Kapata said that Zesco has intensified security measures at the Victoria Falls power station to prevent baboons from tampering with sensitive installations at the station.

[Read 44 times, 44 reads today]