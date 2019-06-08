Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has vowed to collect Taxes highlighted in the Financial Intelligence Centre, report, once the Report is handed to them.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda said that, to carry out its mandate, the Authority is yet to receive the report from FIC.

Mr. Sikalinda said that the authority is mandated to collect taxes and will await the fine details of the report to ensure it collects the required taxes if they are collectable.

Mr. Sikalinda said this in a statement released to the media .

The recent revelations by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) revealed that an estimated loss of revenue amounting to 1 billion was lost through tax evasion and possible violations under the Income Tax Act chapter 323 and Customs and Excise Act chapter 322.

The report also highlights that “tax evasion schemes involved individuals or corporation misrepresenting their income to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

Many of the cases analyzed on suspected tax evasion involved small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which are mostly entities either not registered for tax purposes or were not tax compliant.

Below is ZRA’s full statement

For Immediate Release

8th June 2019

ZRA KEEN TO COLLECT TAXES REPORTED IN THE FIC REPORT UPON RECEIVING DETAILS FROM THE CENTRE

The Mandate of the Zambia Revenue Authority is to collect taxes on behalf of the Zambian Government.

We have received a number of press queries related to the FIC report which is in public domain hence our decision to update the nation on this important subject matter.

The recent revelations by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) in the 5th Money Laundering and Terrorist financing Trends report, 2018 are interesting.

The report reveals that there an estimated loss of revenue amounting to 1 billion was lost through tax evasion and possible violations under the Income Tax Act chapter 323 and Customs and Excise Act chapter 322.

The report highlights that “tax evasion schemes involved individuals or corporation misrepresenting their income to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). Many of the cases analysed on suspected tax evasion involved small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Most of these entities were either not registered for tax purposes or were not tax compliant”

The report further states that some cases analysed were based on the following:

“Group company loans: some companies externalised funds to their parent companies. The same companies would then receive the funds in form of loans. This reduced their tax liability as interest on the loans received tax relief”.

As an authority mandated to collect these taxes, we await the fine details of this report to ensure we collect the required taxes if they are collectable.

We have not yet received the fine detail of this report and if we receive it, we shall ensure we collect the necessary taxes.

Issued by: Topsy Sikalinda

Corporate Communications Manager

