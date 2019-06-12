The Lusaka City Council says preliminary investigations into the fire that gutted some makeshift stalls at Kulima Tower bus station indicate that it was caused by a brazier.

LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba says a brazier was left unattended to in one of the makeshift restaurants.

Mr. Sichimba says the owner or worker could have knocked off leaving a pot of beans boiling in readiness for early customers today.

He says it is suspected that the pot started burning after water completely evaporated or fire could have just spread from the source to other parts of the shop.

Mr. Sichimba however says a few other shops where affected but quick response by LCC Fire Brigade prevented fire from spreading further.

He told ZNBC News in a statement that three fire engines where dispatched immediately the fire was reported.

Mr. Sichimba has since warned traders in markets and other trading places, including those that could be lighting fire to warm themselves to avoid leaving fire unattended to.

He said this season is prone to fire outbreaks because of windy conditions which could easily spread fire from a source to other areas.

Mr. Sichimba has also warned residents not to be leaving candles unattended to at night, especially that the city is experiencing Zesco power load management.

Last night fire broke out at Kulima tower bus station affecting the pre fabricated stalls.

[ZNBC]

