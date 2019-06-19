Chipolopolo concluded the June friendly matches with a 4-1 loss to The Elephants Ivory Coast on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.
Prior to this match, Zambia had beaten Morocco 3-2 in Marrakech last Sunday after losing to Cameroon 2-1 in Spain.
Zambia made a false start against the Ivorians
before crumbling like a cluster of clay bricks.
Fashion Sakala handed Zambia a bright start when converting a 14th minute penalty following a four in the Ivorian box.
But the West Africans took a 2-1 lead into the break with quick goals by Jonathan Kodjia and Jean Serri.
In the second half Ivory Coast scored through Maxwell Cornet and veteran Wilfred Bony to bury Zambia 4-1 in the Middle East.
Morocco, Cameroon and Ivory Coast are all preparing for the Africa Cup that starts on Friday in Egypt.
Zambia did not play well,the whole system was rubbish only Ziyo Tembo seemed to bring back life to Zambia.All in all KUWAYAWAYAFYE.
I understand Chambeshi is preparing for Under 23 qualifiers, but he has to recall most of the COSAFA players. Because the way FAZ threw that effort on Ivory Coast was unfair to them who paying Zambian team. In that team there was only 4 players:
Patson Daka, Ziyo, Mwepu and Kabaso.
All others are can’t be sold. Maybe Mwape Musonda…
Compared to the Morocco game, I think this score-line is much more indicative of how much work our Chipolopolo boys still need to do to be regarded among the elites of African football again.
Not serious, must be trib.als, like Man U.
We not there yet, the stats for this FAZ admin sucks alot. KWWF
Chipolopolo have always been like that.
When you think they will fire they end up
Firing blanks.Follow the history apart
From Africa cup.
Comment:wat can you expect from Charleston, look at nkana. chambeshi can’t defend, all teams he has coached has allowed a lot of goals. Look at what the youth World Cup.
The game against Morocco, Zambia were completely outplayed and the scoreline did not reflect the quality of play. Busy running around, can’t have possession, slow down the game, nothing. As usual after beating a strong team, it does not matter which team you give Zambia to play – they will always lose because our boys always think that they have arrived after one good result.