Chipolopolo concluded the June friendly matches with a 4-1 loss to The Elephants Ivory Coast on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Prior to this match, Zambia had beaten Morocco 3-2 in Marrakech last Sunday after losing to Cameroon 2-1 in Spain.

Zambia made a false start against the Ivorians

before crumbling like a cluster of clay bricks.

Fashion Sakala handed Zambia a bright start when converting a 14th minute penalty following a four in the Ivorian box.

But the West Africans took a 2-1 lead into the break with quick goals by Jonathan Kodjia and Jean Serri.

In the second half Ivory Coast scored through Maxwell Cornet and veteran Wilfred Bony to bury Zambia 4-1 in the Middle East.

Morocco, Cameroon and Ivory Coast are all preparing for the Africa Cup that starts on Friday in Egypt.

[Read 539 times, 541 reads today]