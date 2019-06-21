The government has banned Somizi Buyani Mhlongo, a South African gay television presenter actor and singer from performing in Zambia.

Minister of religious affairs Godridah Sumaili says Somizi is not welcome in Zambia. He was supposed to be star guest as Lusaka’s July show.

Sumaili said the government would not condone a situation where organisations were inviting people with questionable characters that might compromise the morals of the land.

“Every country has laws. Here in Zambia, we have a constitution that guides citizens on morals and its christian values. we do not condone gayism. it is a crime and inviting such people means we are slowly accepting the vice,” she said.

She was reacting on the invitation of Somizi Buyani Mhlongo, a South African gay television presenter by PR Girl Media to the next month event.

[Times Of Zambia]

