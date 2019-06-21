The government has banned Somizi Buyani Mhlongo, a South African gay television presenter actor and singer from performing in Zambia.
Minister of religious affairs Godridah Sumaili says Somizi is not welcome in Zambia. He was supposed to be star guest as Lusaka’s July show.
Sumaili said the government would not condone a situation where organisations were inviting people with questionable characters that might compromise the morals of the land.
“Every country has laws. Here in Zambia, we have a constitution that guides citizens on morals and its christian values. we do not condone gayism. it is a crime and inviting such people means we are slowly accepting the vice,” she said.
She was reacting on the invitation of Somizi Buyani Mhlongo, a South African gay television presenter by PR Girl Media to the next month event.
In Zambia, it seems corruption, thuggery, adultery is ignored but being gay is the biggest taboo one can commit I mean this Presenter is not coming to perform sexual acts.
Because you too are a gay gay.
Ba jay jay muli chipuba, there in UK where you’re cleaning toilets they’ve rules and regulations that even you abide to, but you want Zambia to be accepting nonsense pantu mulelya sausage ku UK. Be proud of the culture of your parents. Can your parents accept such nonsense in their home? Shame on you.
Malume – You ask your mother especially your wife she will tell if I am homosexual
Musonda Kateule – How am I a chipuba? Is this boy Somizi Buyani Mhlongo going to come and sleep in your son’s room when he visits Zambia? Even if I love cleaning toilets surely do you think I can be cleaning them for 20 years with all these universities and public libraries? Yes they have rules and regulations …just like Botswana do you honestly think gay people will start booking holidays to Tsawana now that they have amend and updated their laws?
The worst crime in Zambia today is the cancer of corruption it affects us and our future forget about homosexuality it has nothing to do with you like those skiing in the Alps…even if Somizi Buyani Mhlongo comes men wont change their sexuality overnight.
Wake up from your stupidity!!!
The only time you hear this useless minister speak is when it involves butt bangers and non-underwear wearing women.
what you call gayism is coming and there’s nothing you can do to stop it.
you wanna talk of vices, look around you and you’ll see
Is this minister a God to judge others? May someone give us information on her life and family. She wants to play mother Theresa…there is high immorality in Zambia please don’t pretend. What’s the difference between Somizi and a Cabinet Minister sleeping with young girls aged below?
Just ask yourself how much money has been spent on this Ministry alone in the past three years ..that could have been used for health or education…even towards supplementing student meal allowances
It’s the law of the land and who ever fell short of that gets punished.
Even the British Govt.warns it’s people not to travell to countries where such a vice is prohibited
He is gay does that mean he is coming to perform sexual acts in Zambia ..he is coming to work so you are discriminating him on the basics of his sexuality. The UK govt warns its citizens from travelling to such places because of thick nincompoops like you….you are even posting from the UK.
Well it’s a stupid law!!!
