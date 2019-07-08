President Edgar Lungu has warned the church against being duped by political leaders who have no agenda for the country. President Lungu said that many politicians will make attempts to use the church to gain popularity as the 2021 general elections draw closer.

The Head of State was speaking yesterday morning at the Pentecostal Church of Holiness in Zambia in Chambishi on the Copperbelt.

The President however urged the church to identify genuine leaders through their deeds and activities.

President Lungu also called on the church to continue praying for leaders in government as they carryout national duties.

He said the church has an important role of providing counsel and guidance to leaders.

The Head of State said the clergy should pray for all leaders regardless of their political affiliation as this is part of their mandate in upholding peace and unity.

President Lungu further assured the church that government will continue engaging them in various issues of development.

And Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zambia Resident Reverend Moffat Kuyokwa challenged Zambians to work hard in helping to develop the country.

Reverend Kuyokwa said Christians are supposed to take a leading role in fostering development and Not to depend on handouts.

The clergyman observed that the country has abundant natural resources meant to benefit the citizenry.

Meanwhile, the business community in Kitwe and some parastatals have pledged over K750 000 to the Mukuba Secondary school Alumni.

The pledges aimed at improving infrastructure at the school were made during a fundraising dinner in Kitwe last night that saw former pupils including President Edgar Lungu raising funds for the improvement of the school.

Among the companies that pledged include ZESCO that bought President Lungu’s portrait at K150 000 a and Copperbelt Energy Corporation pledged 1-hundred and 50-thousand kwacha.

State House staff also pledged a K 50 000 through Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

And Copperbelt Members of Parliament who were represented by provincial minister Japhen Mwakalombe pledged 50-thousand kwacha.

