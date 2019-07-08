Lands Minister Jean Kapata has warned that there will be no sacred cows in the demolition of structures built on road reserves and other strategic places earmarked for development across the country.

Speaking after issuing demolition notices to some residents in Matero who have built on top of the water and sewer pipes, Ms. Kapata said government will not allow citizens to suffer on account of a few irresponsible individuals.

She said people should help government fight diseases like cholera and other abdominal illnesses by not vandalising the sewer and water pipes.

And Ms. Kapata who is also PF Mandevu Member of Parliament has assured marketeers of government support and protection against harassment from anyone.

She has further advised marketeers to report anyone harassing them in the name of the party.

[Read 12 times, 12 reads today]