Chipolopolo defender Tandi Mwape on Sunday made a low-key debut with DR Congo giants TP Mazembe at the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup in Rwanda.

Tandi started for Mazembe in their shock 1-0 loss to host sides Rayon Sport in both sides opening Group A match on July 7 in Kigali.

The 2019 COSAFA Cup winning defender joined Mazembe this month from Kabwe Warriors on a long-term deal.

He was one other three Zambian players in the starting XI together with midfielder s Nathan Sinkala and Rainford Kalaba who captained the team.

Chipolopolo captain and defender Kabaso Chongo has been excused from the tournament and is on an extended break after earlier attending to national duty in June during Zambia’s eleven-day camp in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Mazembe are back in action on July 9 when they face KMC of Tanzania in both sides penultimate Group A fixture.

