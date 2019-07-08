Red Arrows Rugby Club are hungry for more success after bagging their seventh consecutive National League title at the weekend.

Arrows won the 2019 title last Saturday after beating Mufulira Leopards 44-30 in the main trophy final played at Diggers in Kitwe.

Team captain Kafula Chishimba says the Airmen won’t relax following their unprecedented success.

“We are pushing to break more records in Zambian rugby,” Chishimba said.

“Seven titles is nothing for us, we want more. We will keep on going and working hard,” he said.

Chishimba challenged rivals to up their game next season.

“Our opponents need to work hard and we are not sleeping. We will continue working hard,” he added.

Arrows have never looked back since dethroning former champions Diggers in 2013.

