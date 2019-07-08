Chipolopolo assistant coach Mumamba Numba is backing the team to shake-off its month-old, off-season rust before their 2020 CHAN qualifier against Botswana at the end of the month.

Zambia gathered in Lusaka on July 8 to begin its weekly training camp ahead of their July 26 CHAN second round, first leg qualifier away against Botswana in Francistown.

Apart from the Zesco, Zanaco and Buildcon players who closed their league engagements on June 29, most of the call-ups have seen little or no action prior to Chipolopolo’s 2019 COSAFA Cup final victory over Botswana on June 8 or since the 2019 transitional season closed on May 26.

“The team is just coming back from recess and I think at the moment what we are looking at is preparing the team so that they are fit and ready for the challenge,” Numba said.

“Most of the teams have been resting and also resumed pre-season training today (Monday). So equally the same guys we have summoned for this assignment are also coming from recess.

“So for this week, and next week, we want to improve on the levels of the fitness so that in the third week, we can start working on the tactical aspect of the game.”

Numba is in charge of training for at least the first two weeks of camp while interim head coach Aggrey Chiyangi is away with his club Green Eagles in Rwanda where they are participating in the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup .

Also missing from training are Eagles’ call-ups goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange and striker Tapson Kaseba who are in Rwanda.

And Power Dynamos midfielder Benson Sakala has been excused from the first week of training camp following his wedding over the weekend.

