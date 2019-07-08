Green Eagles’ 2019 CECAFA Club Cup quarterfinal hopes hit a setback on Monday after losing to hosts APR in Kigali.

The 2019 FAZ Super Division runners-up lost 1-0 to the record 17-time Rwanda champions in their penultimate Group C match on July 8.

An own-goal on the hour-mark by defender Boniface Sunzu handed Eagles their first Group C defeat after opening the competition with a 2-0 victory over Heegan of Somali on July 6.

The result sees APR advance to the quarterfinals with a match in hand on maximum 6 points from two games played.

Eagles must now beat Ugandan club Proline on July 11 to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.

Aggrey Chiyangi’s side has 3 points from two games, tied on points and goal difference with Proline who beat Heegan 2-0 in the early Group C kick-off on Monday.

[Read 154 times, 18 reads today]