The British government has announced a change of British High Commissioner to Zambia, effective August 2019

Mr Nicholas Woolley has been appointed British High Commissioner Zambia in succession to succeed Mr Fergus Cochrane-Dyet.

Mr Woolley will take up his appointment in August 2019.

Until is appointment, Mr Woolley was Deputy Head of Mission in the DRC and the Central African Republic.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Nicholas Kerrison Woolley

Married to: Deborah Jane Sidwell

Children: Two

2016 to Present Democratic Republic of the Congo (also Republic of Congo, Central African Republic), Deputy Head of Mission

2014 to 2016 Islamabad, Head of Conflict and Joint Programmes

2013 to 2014 Kabul, Head of Reconciliation and External Politics

2010 to 2013 National Security Secretariat (Cabinet Office), Head of Middle East and North Africa section

2009 New York, Desk Officer for Middle East, UK Permanent Representation to the United Nations

2006 to 2009 Brussels, Desk Officer for Middle East and North Africa, UK Permanent Representation to the European Union

2005 to 2006 Brussels, National Expert in Cabinet of the European Commissioner for External Relations

2006 Joined FCO

2004 to 2005 Ministry of Justice, various roles including Family Justice policy lead for High Court reform

2003 Adventure Tour Leader, Explore Worldwide

2000 to 2002 English Teacher, Japan (JET Programme)

