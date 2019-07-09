The British government has announced a change of British High Commissioner to Zambia, effective August 2019
Mr Nicholas Woolley has been appointed British High Commissioner Zambia in succession to succeed Mr Fergus Cochrane-Dyet.
Mr Woolley will take up his appointment in August 2019.
Until is appointment, Mr Woolley was Deputy Head of Mission in the DRC and the Central African Republic.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Nicholas Kerrison Woolley
Married to: Deborah Jane Sidwell
Children: Two
2016 to Present Democratic Republic of the Congo (also Republic of Congo, Central African Republic), Deputy Head of Mission
2014 to 2016 Islamabad, Head of Conflict and Joint Programmes
2013 to 2014 Kabul, Head of Reconciliation and External Politics
2010 to 2013 National Security Secretariat (Cabinet Office), Head of Middle East and North Africa section
2009 New York, Desk Officer for Middle East, UK Permanent Representation to the United Nations
2006 to 2009 Brussels, Desk Officer for Middle East and North Africa, UK Permanent Representation to the European Union
2005 to 2006 Brussels, National Expert in Cabinet of the European Commissioner for External Relations
2006 Joined FCO
2004 to 2005 Ministry of Justice, various roles including Family Justice policy lead for High Court reform
2003 Adventure Tour Leader, Explore Worldwide
2000 to 2002 English Teacher, Japan (JET Programme)
Excellent! Answered prayers. Welcome to our humble country Mr and Mrs Ambassador Woolley. Please don’t listen to what the outgoing Ambassador tells you he was biased and elitist and make up your own independent mind about us and help us develop and not tear our country apart.
@Ndoleshyafye, keep looking.
The thing about our British diplomats is that they do not sugar coat the truth. Ask Trump, and how our ambassador in Washington assessed him.
He will come to the same conclusions as his predecessor.
The only one tearing Zambia apart is your corrupt thieving president and his cadres.
If Sir Kim Darroch the UK Ambassador in US can give that honest assessment of Trump just imagine what Mr Fergus Cochrane-Dyet. left in the inbox for this new guy about Lazy Lungu and his band of empty tins!!
Excellent C.V for a career Diplomat.Do the C.Vs of our (career) Diplomats reflective of the same?
Ndoleshyafye – So if the new ambassador takes the same stance as outgoing what are you going to say about your prayer? You will go to independence stadium and conduct another prayer for a new Ambassador?