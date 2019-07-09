The Patriotic Front ( PF ) has adopted Zacks P. Mwachilele as its candidate in the forthcoming Katuba parliamentary by – election slated for July 30 , 2019 .

Briefing journalists at the PF secretariat in Lusaka this morning, the ruling party’s Secretary General Davies Mwila expressed optimism that the party will scoop the Katuba seat.

“The party had received seven (7) applications for the Katuba Constituency by-election which has been triggered following the untimely demise of the late Hon. Patricia Mwashingwele, MP. May her departed soul continue to rest in peace”

“As with every other democratic process, there can only be one candidate at any given time. I must emphasize here that we had a huge task arriving at one candidate because the names we received were all refined and members who could win us Katuba on any given day.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary General has urged the seven (7) who applied to contest the Katuba Parliamentary by-election to remain loyal to the party and work with the adopted candidate and ensure victory is attained.

“I want to thank all aspiring candidates to embrace Mr Mwachilele’s candidature, adopt a ward to work in during these campaigns and the Party shall give you support”

“In the same vein, I am calling on all camps that had existed before yesterday to immediately come together as one big camp for the Patriotic Front. Let us all work towards our victory,” Mr Mwila said

And Mr Mwila also informed the media that the ruling party has appointed MCC Paul Moonga as campaign manager to be deputized by MCC Mulando and Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe .

Mr Mwila said no party member will be ferried from other parts to go and campaign in areas where there are by-elections “We are aware that the Opposition has placed their cadres in strategic places in Katuba Constituency to cause violence against PF supporters. We are calling on the Zambia Police to ensure these campaigns are free of any violence and to bring perpetrators, irrespective of their political belonging, to book.”

