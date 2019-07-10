Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Joseph Malanji has directed all Zambian Embassies worldwide to ensure that they sensitise Zambians in the Diaspora on the importance of the Diaspora Policy that was launched by Her Honour the Vice President Mrs. Inonge Wina on 4th April 2019.

And Hon. Malanji said Zambia and the UK enjoys a cordial relationship and restated Zambia’s commitment to continue partnering with the UK to strengthen their historical relations.

He said the Zambia/ UK relations have continued to grow and reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom.

And Hon. Malanji said Zambians in the Diaspora are key contributors to the economic development of Zambia adding that they have become a force of change and their potential needs to be harnessed for the country’s benefit and further called on all Zambian Embassies across the globe to ensure that they educate Zambian living abroad on the importance of the policy.

He said the Diaspora Policy is a bridge between government and its citizens living abroad that will help to engage the diaspora on issues relating to dual citizenship, remittances, trade and investment, political participation and acquisition of land among others.

“The diaspora policy is an important document that each and every Zambian living abroad should have so that they know what it is all about. It is for this reason that I am directing all Zambian Embassies to ensure our people have the policy and know the contents of the policy to enable them make informed dicisions. I am also calling on Zambians living in the diaspora to reflect on utilizing skills they have acquired to contribute to national development and I implore them to live exemplary lives as Zambia’s first line ambassadors,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to engage the diaspora in national development.

In April this year, Zambia launched the Diaspora policy aimed at encouraging Zambians abroad to participate in the country’s economic and development agenda.

Issued by: Abigail Chaponda (Mrs.)

First Secretary | Press and Public Relations

Zambia High Commission in the United Kingdom.

