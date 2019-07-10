“Anything founded on negativity cannot have a positive outcome…He that lieth down with dogs shall rise up with fleas.”

By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

INTRODUCTION

The recent News Diggers newspaper screaming headline:

_“I’M DISSAPOINTED WITH HH –KAMBWILI”_ and the related observation: _“the opposition is crumbling”_ just confirms what we had said in the first place; The opposition” alliance” was a union of the erroneous founded on error and destined for a horrendous ending.

*Flash back:* When a group of one-man briefcase political parties chaperoned by UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema were recently paraded at Intercontinental Hotel to “announce the formation of an “alliance” we swiftly saw what many Zambians had also observed.

We said according to UPND, the so-called alliance partners were nothing but my brother Hichilema’s lapdogs and useful idiots.

It cannot be overemphasised that the majority of Zambians also foresaw what we predicted. However, there were a few skeptics who questioned our statement because they thought our understanding of the opposition elements was limited. But we’ve been proven right; the opposition is crumbling right before the public’s eyes.

Where is my brother Mr. Elias Chipimo? Where is my brother Mr. Sean Tembo? where is my brother Mr Chishimba Kambwili? Where are the other stray tag-alongs?

BITTER ENVY, EGOS, SLANDER AND GREED ARE POOR FOUNDATIONS FOR ANY RELATIONSHIP

There is confusion in the opposition “alliance” arising out of many factors, but greed, inflated egos and selfish ambitions lie at the heart of these dynamics.

What is mainly fuelling the confusion is that according to UPND, my brother Hichilema has already won the 2021 elections and their stance as pronounced by some of their parliamentarians and stalwarts is that the so-called “alliance partners” should only be designated as District Commissioners in Hichilema’s imaginary administration.

THE MUTUAL DISTRUST BETWEEN TWO OVER INFLATED EGOS

While my elder brother Kambwili may cry and moan that he met with UPND Chairperson Mrs Mutale Nalumango and they “agreed to support each other in Katuba and Lubwa” the reality is that Hichilema’s UPND believes my brother Kambwili duped them over Roan Constituency. They had hoped that my brother Kambwili was going to support them in Bahati Constituency – but it didn’t happen.

(There is a subplot to my brother Hichilema ignoring what my mother Mutale Nalumango acting on behalf of his UPND had purportedly agreed with my brother Kambwili. It reinforces the fact that decisions in UPND are made by one man empowered by Article 70 of their Constitution, and no matter how senior the positions that people like my mother Nalumango who come from outside hold, they are just there as decorations for image building because they are ignored when it comes to influencing any decisions in UPND).

Looking back to the Roan Constituency by election, UPND believes that without it’s support, NDC would not have won the Roan election. Today, Hichilema’s UPND believes it was duped and beaten pants down on Roan by my brother Kambwili, hence their resolve to hit back by fielding a candidate in Kitwe’s Lubwa Ward.

There is no honour in and among my brothers Hichilema, Chipimo, Tembo and Kambwili. The current commotion in the alliance is just the culmination of the escalated mutual distrust among them.

Is it a coincidence that my brother Kambwili recently publicly appealed to my brother Hichilema to persuade his UPND officials and MP’s not to disrespect the NDC Consultant? Maybe my brother Kambwili needs to hear what is said about him when he’s not with them?

Is it also a coincidence that my brother Hichilema has publicly and in a spiteful way ignored my brother Kambwili’s passionate pleading in this regard?

Added to the chaotic UPNDC relationship is the subtle fixed ethnic quota system that notoriously restricts the leadership of UPND as a party or in any “alliance” only to individuals from a given background.

CONCLUSION

The opposition UPND “alliance” was not founded on the solid rock of honour, patriotism and national interests. It was founded on sinking sand of bitter envy and slandering the Head of State and to follow the agenda of the selfish interests of one particular person and his pursuit of regional hegemony.

We reaffirm what we have said before:

_“Anything founded on negativity cannot have a positive outcome…He that lieth down with dogs shall rise up with fleas.”_

Things fall apart, my brothers Kambwili, Hichilema, Chipimo, Tembo and the opposition alliance cannot hold.

_The Author is Patriotic Front Media Director_

