Orlando Pirates announced their latest signing, after acquiring the services of a highly-rated winger from Zambia.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement with Nkana FC for the services of Austin Kaunda Muwowo,” confirmed Pirates on the club’s official website.

“The Zambian winger was on loan at Forest Rangers last season where he went on to become one of the top performers in the Zambian Premier League having registered 10 goals and 8 assists for the side managed by former Buccaneer Perry Mutapa,” Bucs confirmed.

“In that season Muwowo, finished the season as the league’s joint-top goalscorer with his Rangers teammate Zikiru Adams and Napsa Stars striker Laudit Mavugo,” the Buccaneers confirmed.

The club has confirmed that Gladwin Shitolo will be joining Golden Arrows for the 2019/20 season.

“Meanwhile, defender-cum-midfielder Gladwin Shitolo has agreed terms to join Golden Arrows on a season-long loan,” Pirates confirmed.

