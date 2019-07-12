Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi praises his charges for securing qualification to the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup quarterfinals in their debut tournament appearance.

Eagles, who are CECAFA guest side at the tournament Rwanda is hosting from July 6-21, qualified to the last eight after finishing second in Group C on Thursday following a 2-1 win over Proline of Uganda.

Chiyangi’s side finished on 6 points from three games, three points behind APR who handed them their only Group C loss on June 8 that Eagles lost 1-0 thanks to a 60th minute own-goal by Boniface Sunzu.

“Being the first time we have participated in this tournament, we have done well. But when we played APR our performance was not good, we conceded an own-goal but I think the best result in that game was supposed to be a draw but football being what it is it happened so there is nothing we can do about it,” Chiyangi said.

Eagles began their campaign on July 6 with a 2-0 victory over Heegan of Somalia.

They now have a projected quarterfinal date against Kenyan giants Gor Mahia on July 16 who complete their group games this Sunday and lead Group D on maximum 6 points from their opening two games.

