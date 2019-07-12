The 2019 Fans Player of the Year shortlist has been announced ahead of the 2019 Awards Gala to be held on July 31 at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka.

The Fans Players Award, that will be decided by a public poll via SMS, is the one of two awards whose shortlist of nominees were announced on Friday by FAZ.

Ex-Forest Rangers striker Austin Muwowo and former Zesco United attacker Lazarus Kambole who recently moved to South African clubs Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs respectively have been nominated for the people’s choice award.

Red Arrows captain Bruce Muskanya , who inspired his side to their best league run since the 2004 champions finished runner-up in 2011,completes the shortlist.

Musakanya scored 7 goals in 18 games to help Arrows finish third in Pool A only on goal difference behind champions Zesco United and runner-up Zanaco who all finished tied on 33 points.

Also confirmed was the Top Scorers award that has three-way tie after Napsa Stars Laudit Mavugo, Muwowo and his Forest Rangers club mate Adams Zikiru finished tied on 10 league goals each.

The Player of the Year, Coach of the Year ,Young Player of the Year , Most Disciplined Player , Referee and Best Assistant Referee shortlist including the FAZ Presidents award will be announced ten days before the 2019 FAZ Awards Gala.

The 2019 FAZ Super Division Best XI will also be unveiled later.

[Read 208 times, 208 reads today]