A 33 year old Zambian Truck driver has died in a road traffic accident in Middleburg, Mphumalanga Province, South Africa.

Emmanuel Chitanga, holder of passport number ZN708807 died along the R555 road when the acid tanker he was driving allegedly lost control and burst into flames.

According to the information made available to the Zambian mission in Pretoria, the late Mr. Chitanga was driving a truck and trailer registration number AEB 1469 ZM loaded with acid when it burst into flames after careering off the road.

It is said that the deceased was burnt to death as he could not be rescued from the truck.

Confirming the development in a press statement, First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali, the remains of the deceased have been taken to Middleburg Hospital Mortuary.

The late Chitanga was working for a Zambian imports company based in Ndola and is survived by a wife and two children.

