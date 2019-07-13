The Human Rights Commission has condemned the beating of its member of staff and a member of the public who was wearing a Patriotic Front T-Shirt by UPND supporters during the nomination of their candidate for the Katuba Parliamentary by-election.

Mwelwa Muleya the Commission spokesperson says the beating of their Materials Productions Officer Oscar Chisenga and an individual wearing a PF T-shirt yesterday is barbaric.

Mr. Muleya has called on the UPND leaders to identify and hand over to Police the perpetrators to demonstrate that their call for non-violence was not mere rhetoric.

He said condemning violence without bringing perpetrators to account for their action is meaningless and implies supporting the crime.

Mr. Muleya said the Commission is saddened that the party cadres harassed and beat up Mr. Chisenga before snatching a wallet containing his personal effects and a Commission Mobile Tablet, which he was using to video record them as they attacked an individual who was wearing PF regalia.

He said Mr. Chisenga was only doing his constitutional duty of monitoring the promotion and protection of human rights and nothing justifies his harassment and beating.

Mr. Muleya said equally, the beating up of an individual wearing PF regalia was an act of high level of intolerance and lack of civility and undemocratic conduct that must be roundly condemned.

He said wearing anything bearing a political message is one’s democratic right, particularly freedom of expression and choice.

Mr. Muleya said political parties must therefore educate their members that the expression of divergent views, co-existance and tolerance underpin a multi-party democratic state and a pluralistic society such as Zambia, and must be respected.

He said Human Rights Defenders such as human rights workers, activists and Journalists deserve protection and space to carry out their work in an environment free of intimidation, harassment or any form of harm.

Mr. Muleya said Political party leaders have a primary obligation to ensure that their members and supporters maintain law and order, public safety and respect human rights during their public meetings.

“The Commission, therefore, calls upon the UPND leadership to help identify the perpetrators of violence in Katuba yesterday. The Commission reiterates its call for non-violent and free election campaigns in Katuba Constituency and urge the political party leadership of the participating parties provide leadership in promoting and protecting human rights and maintaining lawn, order and public safety”, he said.

And the Patriotic Front in Central Province has also condemned what it has termed as unprovoked attack of a Patriotic Front motorcyclist by UPND cadres and the Human Rights Commission Staffer.

Provincial Youth Chairperson Alice Boka is disappointed by the convenient silence over the matter by the UPND leadership and the Governance Elections Advocacy and Research Services over the matter.

Ms. Boka said the silence of the Churches Monitoring Group and GEARS among others over the incident has also been deafening and has challenged them to play their role.

