The Zambia Atomic Energy Corporation says nuclear and radiation technologies play an important role in the growth of the mining sector.

ZAMATOM Head Dr. Roland Msiska said the establishment of the Nuclear Research Centre in Chongwe will allow for the use of nuclear science and technology to contribute to value addition in the mining industries.

Speaking during a sensitization talk on the use of nuclear science and technology in the mining industry, at the Ministry of Mines, Dr. Msiska said the technology will bring immense benefits to the mining sector such as value addition to gemstones through enhanced coloration for local and export markets.

Dr. Msiska added that the Research Reactor Facility at the Nuclear Centre in Chongwe would also be used for neutron activation analysis in mineral characterization of various ores thus detecting undeclared minerals, which will result in increased mineral taxation.

He also said the Ministry of Mines had a major role to play in the implementation of the nuclear energy programme in the country.

“The Ministry of Mines is expected to help with provision of geological and seismological data and maps during the Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) site evaluation,” he said.

Dr. Msiska noted that the Nuclear Power Plant, whose site had not yet been selected, would also provide a stable and affordable supply of electricity to the mines.

He said nuclear technology has proved its viability and importance in aspects of safety, economic viability and does not emit greenhouse gases in the production of electricity.

This is according to a statement issued to the Media by Zambia Atomic Energy Corporation Director Communications and Marketing Chisha Mutale.

