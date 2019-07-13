The Zambia Atomic Energy Corporation says nuclear and radiation technologies play an important role in the growth of the mining sector.
ZAMATOM Head Dr. Roland Msiska said the establishment of the Nuclear Research Centre in Chongwe will allow for the use of nuclear science and technology to contribute to value addition in the mining industries.
Speaking during a sensitization talk on the use of nuclear science and technology in the mining industry, at the Ministry of Mines, Dr. Msiska said the technology will bring immense benefits to the mining sector such as value addition to gemstones through enhanced coloration for local and export markets.
Dr. Msiska added that the Research Reactor Facility at the Nuclear Centre in Chongwe would also be used for neutron activation analysis in mineral characterization of various ores thus detecting undeclared minerals, which will result in increased mineral taxation.
He also said the Ministry of Mines had a major role to play in the implementation of the nuclear energy programme in the country.
“The Ministry of Mines is expected to help with provision of geological and seismological data and maps during the Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) site evaluation,” he said.
Dr. Msiska noted that the Nuclear Power Plant, whose site had not yet been selected, would also provide a stable and affordable supply of electricity to the mines.
He said nuclear technology has proved its viability and importance in aspects of safety, economic viability and does not emit greenhouse gases in the production of electricity.
This is according to a statement issued to the Media by Zambia Atomic Energy Corporation Director Communications and Marketing Chisha Mutale.
we haven’t yet figured out water supply, we haven’t yet figured out electricity, we have the face of foreign s in 99% of successful companies in Zambia,we havent even figured out what tax system to use, we haven’t figured out how to run our own mines and we haven’t yet figured out how to run our own universities all this after fifty five years of peace so am afraid this ambition is misplaced unless we can raise our standards of work to match that of nuclear standard we are allowing a disaster to happen in our back yard. for now focus on how not to depend on rainfall to control water leves in kariba let’s resist this topic once we do that without outside help.
Why was that Msiska fired? He was good, now he is jobless.
Nuclear plant in Chongwe, and mines are in Kalubila, 2000 km away.
WITH RESPECT MR MSISKA IS THE HEAD OF THIS ORGANIZATION BUT I DOUBT HE HAS A DEGREE IN NUCLEAR SCIENCE AT LEAST FOR THIS LET THE QUALIFICATION BE PHD HOLDERS IN NUCLEAR SCIENCES AND THE GENERAL WORKERS QUALIFICATION MUST BE A MASTERS DEGREE IN THE SAME FROM WORLD RENOWNED UNIVERSITIES. NOT ON ACCOUNT OF POLITICS NUCLEAR ENERGY CAN RENDER A PLACE UNOCCUPIED FOR A 100 YEARS THAT’S WHAT’S AT RISK.
Msiska keep up the good work. You are a great son of Zambia. How I wish you would be President of the country at some point in the future. You are a clear, logical and development oriented Zambian.
To what end?Education is supposed to be a problem solver.solution seeking and forecating on possible and easier sustainable ways of doing things.In this time ,minding the environment is key.If the research center is to focus on solutions to handling nuclear waste,solutions to which even the developed Nations are struggling with then it may be justified.However,if the whole idea is just to replicate what has already been done and what is already known about Nuclear waste then it is ,i am afraid another waste of resources.Africa can do more by learning from the mistakes of forerunners ,the so called ” first world”.German is struggling at the moment with nuclear waste.How can a country with debt manage this expensive venture even with help from Russia?For all i know we can be used as an…