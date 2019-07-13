Three players have been added to the Chipolopolo team that returns for the second week of 2020 CHAN qualifier training camp in Lusaka this Sunday.

Striker Moses Phiri of Buildcon including his club mate and midfielder Chanda Mushili have been summoned for camp ahead of the Botswana date at the month-end in the second round qualifiers.

Mushili and Phiri’s addition brings to three call-ups from Buildcon and they join defender Isaac Shamujompa whom missed the first week of training due to a family bereavement.

Red Arrows midfielder George Simbayambaya has received his first call-up and will join in camp his captain Bruce Musakanya.

Zambia assistant coach Mumamba Numba will again be in charge for a second successive week while caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi is away on club duty in Rwanda with Green Eagles at the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup.

Chipolopolo will face Botswana on July 26 in the first leg in Francistown and hosts The Zebras on August 3 in Lusaka.

Winner goes through to the final round in September and October to face either Angola of eSwatini.

GOALKEEPERS:Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Lameck Siame (Kitwe United), Allan Chibwe (Nkana)

DEFENDERS:Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri (both Zesco United), Gift Zulu, Lyson Thole (both Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon)

MIDFIELDER:Clement Mwape (Zesco United), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers), Clement Mundia (Kabwe Warriors), Bruce Musakanya, George Simbayambaya (both Red Arrows), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco)

STRIKERS:Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes), Moses Phiri, Chanda Mushili (both Buildcon), Twiza Chaibela (Kabwe Warriors), Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco),Emamnuel Chabula (Nkwazi)

