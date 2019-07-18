Zesco United coach “Chicken” George Lwandamina has been snubbed for the 2019 Coach of the Year Award despite winning a double in the just-ended transitional season.

Lwandamina led Zesco to their eighth league title on June 29, and third on the trot, just a week after guiding the Ndola giants to an unprecedented sixth ABSA Cup triumph.

His alleged ‘difficult’ disposition has been cited by sources close to the development as the reason for his awards snub.

In his place, Aggrey Chiyangi who led Green Eagles to their debut FAZ Super Division runners-up finish leads the shortlist.

Chiyangi will vie for the award against Srdan Zivojnov of Buildcon and Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe.

The Footballer of the Year, like The Peoples’ Choice Award, will have the same faces.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Lazarus Kambole and Orlando Pirates striker Austin Mwowo, formerly of Zesco and Forest Rangers respectively, will battle for the accolade with Red Arrows captain Bruce Musakanya.

The rest of the nominees are:

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Biston Banda (Circuit City)

Lameck Banda (Buildcon)

Kings Kangwa (Buildcon)



-REFEREE OF THE YEAR:

Mathews Hamalila (Ndola)

Audrick Nkole (Lusaka)

Shem Nyondo (Chililabombwe)



-ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR:

Kabwe Chansa (Kalulushi)

Diana Chikotesha (Lusaka)

Romeo Kasengele



-MOST DISCIPLINED PLAYER:

Bronson Chama (Red Arrows)

Lazarus Kambole (Zesco United)

Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)



-TOP SCORER (TIE ON 10 GOALS)

Laudit Mavungo (Napsa Stars)

Austin Muwowo (Forest Rangers)

Adams Zikiru (Forest Rangers)

[Read 5 times, 5 reads today]