The Zambian jinx at the CECAFA Club Cup continued on Friday when Green Eagles bowed out at the semifinal stage in Rwanda following a 4-3 extra-time defeat to KCCA of Uganda in Kigali.

Guest side Eagles were hoping to become the first Zambian club to reach the CECAFA Club Cup final to make up for previous semifinal disappointments in the same competition by Green Buffaloes, Kabwe Warriors and Mighty Mufuilra Wanderers dating all the way back to 1975.

The match was decided in extra- time after a brace each from KCCA striker Allan Okello and Eagles midfielder Amity Shamende inside the 90 minutes left the two sides deadlocked after full-time at Stade de Kigali.

Okello put KCCA ahead in the 2nd minute but Shamende equalized in the 37th minute to see the two sides’ goal level into the break.

Shamende completed his brace in the 57th minute but Okello refused to be outdone and restored parity in the 80th minute.

Mazumiru Mutyaba put KCCA back ahead in the 98th minute off an assist from Okello before Sadat Anaku struck three minutes later to puts some distance between them and Eagles.

Defender Samson Chilupe scored Eagles’ consolation in the 118th minute but KCCA held fort to reach the final.

Eagles now have a chance to finish third this Sunday, July 21 in the third-and-fourth playoff and await winner of Friday night’s semifinal match between AS Maniema of DR Congo and defending champions Azam from Tanzania.

[Read 229 times, 229 reads today]