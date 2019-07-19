President Edgar Lungu is today expected back on the Copperbelt barely a few days after he toured the Province.

According to a notice issued by PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda, President Lungu will be in Kitwe for two days.

“This notice serves to inform and invite all PF party members, sympathizers and the general public to come in numbers to welcome the Head of State in Ndola,” Mr Chanda said.

“His Excellency President of the Republic of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will this Friday 19th July, 2019 visit the Copperbelt Province on a two days working visit in kitwe. His Excellency President Lungu will land at the Simon Mwansa International Airport in Ndola in the afternoon 15.30hrs and proceed to Kitwe.”

He added, “All are invited to come and welcome the President to the Copperbelt.”

Some observers feels the frequent trips to the Copperbelt by President Lungu point to a panic situation that has gripped him following the party’s seemingly loss of popularity.

