President Edgar Lungu is today expected back on the Copperbelt barely a few days after he toured the Province.
According to a notice issued by PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda, President Lungu will be in Kitwe for two days.
“This notice serves to inform and invite all PF party members, sympathizers and the general public to come in numbers to welcome the Head of State in Ndola,” Mr Chanda said.
“His Excellency President of the Republic of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will this Friday 19th July, 2019 visit the Copperbelt Province on a two days working visit in kitwe. His Excellency President Lungu will land at the Simon Mwansa International Airport in Ndola in the afternoon 15.30hrs and proceed to Kitwe.”
He added, “All are invited to come and welcome the President to the Copperbelt.”
Some observers feels the frequent trips to the Copperbelt by President Lungu point to a panic situation that has gripped him following the party’s seemingly loss of popularity.
Frustration , desperation and corruption when them talk about about this election day. Anyway my Swiss white wife thinks that Zambians are not ready to be helped or saved from poverty. She says we lack the will power to hold politicians accountable and we are very docile whilst our friends in Sudan fight for what is right. No life has ever been spared in a revolution. We are cowards. Anyway me and my wife elisa are going on our holidays to malta today
Its too late Lungu. We all have seen the corruption in your government. We wont be bought off by a few peanuts while you and you freinds feast on our sweat. Just know that in 2021, you will go.
GAME YA VUTA, YOU CAN’T FOOL ALL THE PEOPLE ALL THE TIME.
Working visit or a campaign tour disguised as work ethic?
“This notice serves to inform and invite all PF party members, sympathizers and the general public to come in numbers to welcome the Head of State in Ndola,”….this is soo counterproductive. 15.30 people should be on their grind but you’re busy urging them to head to the airport to ‘welcome’ someone that’s come for ‘work ‘ causing unnecessary traffic jams.
I have never seen him moving with his wife on any trip. Is he proud of her? The first lady is never on her side on such trips.
When is this guy going to just sit down and do his work instead of moving everyday from one place to another? We’re not against him going around to inspect the so called projects, but if he decides to inspect projects, he doesn’t need to go and meet cadres and hold a mini rally. It’s a waste of time. ECL has a helicopter which can take him from one corner of the country to another more than five times a day. If he wants to inspect projects he can go straight to the location of the project without attracting the attention of the public and disturbing other people’s programs so that people can be productive instead of going to welcome him. The economy is on it’s knees yet the president goes to officiate a church fundraising function. What a waste.