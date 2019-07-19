The Ministry of Health in Mpulungu has launched the second round of the Oral Cholera Vaccine.

And Mpulungu District Health Director Brian Mwansa says the Oral Cholera Vaccine is meant to protect people against cholera.

Dr Mwansa explained that the second round of the cholera oral vaccine is a follow up to the earlier vaccines that was administered in the district at the peak of the cholera outbreak in May this year.

He added that the vaccine has the ability to protect people from the disease for the period of three years.

And Mpulungu District Commissioner Dennis Sikazwe has urged people to adhere to the high standards of hygiene practices.

Mr Sikazwe said when he launched the second round of the vaccine that good hygiene practices coupled with the oral vaccine will help the people in Mpulungu prevent any outbreak of the disease in future.

The District Commissioner has since appealed to residents to go to the nearest health centers across the district to receive the vaccines.

Meanwhile Mpulungu Town Council Secretary Kate Luo has thanked Government and the Ministry of Health for bringing the second round of the oral cholera vaccine.

Ms Luo said the gesture is a clear indication that government has the interest of people at heart.

She has since assured Government that the local authority will work hard in encouraging and sensitizing people on the dangers of poor hygiene.

The second round of the Oral Cholera Vaccine will be administered from 16th to 22nd July 2019.

