Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has hailed opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for endorsing government’s decision to disengage Vendata Resources from Konkola Copper Mines-KCM.

Mr. Musukwa says Mr. Hichilema deserves commendation for supporting the winding-up process at KCM in the interest of the people of Zambia.

He has since urged Mr. Hichilema and other opposition leaders to feel free to render any form of advice to his ministry towards enhancing the operations of the mining sector.

Mr. Musukwa has told ZNBC News in Lusaka that the PF government has been proactive in managing the situation at KCM and the entire mining sector since 2013.

He however, said Mr. Hichilema and other opposition leaders should approach his Ministry to offer advice other than restricting their commentaries to media engagements.

Mr. Musukwa said he is ready to follow and directly engage opposition leaders that may be having challenges accessing his ministerial office at any given time.

Mr. Hichilema has been quoted in some sections of the media as supporting the on-going winding up process at KCM, following the appointment of the provisional liquidator.

And the Mine Suppliers and Contractors Association of Zambia says it still stands with government on the liquidation process of Konkola Copper Mine -KCM.

Association President Augustine Mubanga says the country has a functional court system that is able to handle issues surrounding the liquidation process of KCM.

Mr. Mubanga was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Kitwe.

