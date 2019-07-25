President Edgar Lungu has expressed displeasure with the campaign by opposition political parties in collaboration with some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to brand and frame his administration as corrupt.
President Lungu says the intention of the opposition political parties and the CSOs is to attract the attention of the International Community so they can finance their campaign of framing the current administration as being corrupt.
The Head of State has pointed out that some public officers have been found wanting and have been relieved of their duties at Ministerial and civil service level.
“We all know that some public officers have been found wanting , not only at ministerial level but in the civil service , and we have parted company, but our detractors are the first to embrace those that leave my administration in the spirit of the enemy of my enemy is a friend, ” he said .
President Lungu said his government does not tolerate or condone corruption because graft off any kind is costly to the country and the citizens.
President Lungu said as President and Lawyer by profession, he wants corruption to come to an end in Zambia.
He however said he would not like innocent people to be accused of corruption and left to suffer the shame for the rest of their lives.
The President added that Whistle Blowers are welcome, but if they make false, frivolous or groundless complaints or allegations, they endanger their own freedom, describing Saturday’s demonstrations outside parliament as baseless.
“It is Clear from the baseless demonstrations we are seeing on Saturday’s that our detractors have upped their game to please their sponsors, less so the Zambian people, in whose interest we serve?” the President Asked
“This trend of framing people, especially through Social Media needs to be stopped to protect innocent people. As a matter of fact, the Anti-Corruption Act states that false accusers are supposed to be prosecuted themselves, ” said President Lungu.
President Lungu said this when he swore in the Board of Commissioners of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC- at State House in Lusaka today.
He has called on the Commissioners to help (ACC) build capacities that will not just assist successful persecutions but will save the courts time by not crucifying the innocent.
President Lungu has told the commissioners that the ACC Act states that false accusers are supposed to be persecuted themselves.
Those who have been sworn-in to the ACC board are Anderson Zikonda as Chairperson and Yvonne Chibiya as Vice Chairperson.
Other ACC Board Members are Kafula Mwiche, Maimbo Ziela and Hlobotha Nkunika.
President LUNGU said all the members are experienced professionals and he expressed confidence that they will add value to the fight against corruption.
Meanwhile, newly appointed Chairperson of the ACC Board Justice Zikonda said corruption is a cancer and that its fight needs the support of all well-meaning citizens.
Mr President,we want you to succeed in this quest but your words and action do not correlate. It is one thing to talk and another to act. The scourge has no political will from your government. Even the people that you have sworn in, they are supposed to be sworn in by independent body so that they act with impartiality. As long as those people pass through your hands, there will be no transparency in the fight against this deadly scourge,corruption. How are they going to fight a finger that feeds them. When a rat is on bread, it is difficult to kill it lest you mess the bread with it. Corruption is institution. It has eaten the moral fabric of society. People who were nothing before they came in power are now heroes and heroines. It is a big shame to our nation.
But as lawyer, Lungu was stealing clients’ money. How can someone in his position deny the corruption in Zambia?
Lazy Lungu is truly a clown….have you observed how he talks when its about corruption he will stated something like whistle-blowers are welcome then backtrack and state false reporters will be prosecuted. You handpick commissioners and you are busy issuing them orders
Well, when you have scandals such as the $42 million fire tender, mobile ambulances, plane loads of cadres travelling to the US just because you are going to the UN but meanwhile our embassy in DC has broken windows and peeling paint, purchase of a private jet meanwhile patients are sleeping on the floor in our hospitals, dismissal of the FIC report, Kitwe-Ndola dual carriageway where work started once PF got into power and even this year it was still being worked on (toll gate not included) up until this year and so on so forth. I can’t continue – my fingers are getting tired. In short, you’ve brought all this on yourselves. Change and we will stop talking.
We hear that your former Press Aid Amos Chanda was “constructively” fired for collecting money from Vendatta crooks who have been holding government to ransom, on the premise that, he would persuade the you to subject Konkola Copper Mine to receivership and not liquidation.
Receivership would have meant the courts appoint a legal entity to run Konkola, as the disputed case is still active for adjudication while Liquidation, which government did on Kokola is where the mine is closed until the case is disposed-off. With Receivership, Vendatta would still be benefiting from Konkola while with Liquidation they don’t. Amos Chanda was paid $300,000 upfront and promised another $900,000 after deceiving President Lungu.
But aside this, Amos Chanda has/had 6 active cases at the Anti-Corruption…
Okay Ba kalamba Ba Jona, your administration IS NOT Corrupt, but a “VIOLENT THIEVING GOVERNMENT”
Better now??
The opposition after realizing that President Lungu and the PF mean business with transforming the country for prosperity have no message for the ordinary people but instead embarked on a cheap and unfounded propaganda of labeling anyone who works hard and is success as being corrupt. Its a shame of highest order and soon people will realize the HH and UPND have no substance.
Really laughable ….he said he was an outstanding law student in his class but today we heard from UNZA Registra that he got a merit which is good but let’s face its not excellent to be bragging about publicly at the airport as if you are in Chawama tavern talking to locals.
Prove them wrong, failure to do so will vindicate them. Any way my small god (white wife) from Denmark loves tobwa and maheu
They will always bring in social media as if it will disappear…its here to stay only transparency and accountability will sort it out. Look at the old man Museveni he wanted to block it now everyone is using VPN apps he has now shot himself in the foot as he can not internet users behavior for business purposes.
Then why did the British ask for their aid money back Bwana Lungu? There’s no smoke without fire .
Mr President a Mosquito cannot cure Malaria! The Chinese say a fish Rots from the Head Downwards. As a Lawyer ECL was convicted of stealing a Pensioner’s Money and was de-barred by Laz. This is a fact and its on record so Lungu can’t dispute it. A Corrupt President can never successfully eradicate Corruption in Zambia. Birds of the same feathers flock together. B4 Lungu came to Poor but now is rich and a Multi Millionare thru Corruption. People can see all this.