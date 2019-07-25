President Edgar Lungu has expressed displeasure with the campaign by opposition political parties in collaboration with some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to brand and frame his administration as corrupt.

President Lungu says the intention of the opposition political parties and the CSOs is to attract the attention of the International Community so they can finance their campaign of framing the current administration as being corrupt.

The Head of State has pointed out that some public officers have been found wanting and have been relieved of their duties at Ministerial and civil service level.

“We all know that some public officers have been found wanting , not only at ministerial level but in the civil service , and we have parted company, but our detractors are the first to embrace those that leave my administration in the spirit of the enemy of my enemy is a friend, ” he said .

President Lungu said his government does not tolerate or condone corruption because graft off any kind is costly to the country and the citizens.

President Lungu said as President and Lawyer by profession, he wants corruption to come to an end in Zambia.

He however said he would not like innocent people to be accused of corruption and left to suffer the shame for the rest of their lives.

The President added that Whistle Blowers are welcome, but if they make false, frivolous or groundless complaints or allegations, they endanger their own freedom, describing Saturday’s demonstrations outside parliament as baseless.

“It is Clear from the baseless demonstrations we are seeing on Saturday’s that our detractors have upped their game to please their sponsors, less so the Zambian people, in whose interest we serve?” the President Asked

He said in as much as he wants corruption to be annihilated in Zambia, he wouldn’t like innocent people to be accused of corruption and left to suffer the shame for the rest of their lives.

“This trend of framing people, especially through Social Media needs to be stopped to protect innocent people. As a matter of fact, the Anti-Corruption Act states that false accusers are supposed to be prosecuted themselves, ” said President Lungu.

President Lungu said this when he swore in the Board of Commissioners of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC- at State House in Lusaka today.

He has called on the Commissioners to help (ACC) build capacities that will not just assist successful persecutions but will save the courts time by not crucifying the innocent.

President Lungu has told the commissioners that the ACC Act states that false accusers are supposed to be persecuted themselves.

Those who have been sworn-in to the ACC board are Anderson Zikonda as Chairperson and Yvonne Chibiya as Vice Chairperson.

Other ACC Board Members are Kafula Mwiche, Maimbo Ziela and Hlobotha Nkunika.

President LUNGU said all the members are experienced professionals and he expressed confidence that they will add value to the fight against corruption.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Chairperson of the ACC Board Justice Zikonda said corruption is a cancer and that its fight needs the support of all well-meaning citizens.

