Chipolopolo will kick off its 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier with an away date against defending champions Algeria.

Zambia will visit Algeria on November 11 in their first meeting since their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that saw Chipolopolo beat Les Fennecs 3-1 at home in Lusaka on September 2, 2017 and 1-0 away in Constantine on September 9, 2017.

Seven days later, Zambia will wrap-up their Group H scheduled for 2019 with the big trans-Zambezi derby against Zimbabwe on November 19 in Lusaka.

The qualifiers will resume in August, 2020 with a doubleheader against Botswana at home on August 31 and away in Gaborone on September 8.

The long gap between the group matches is to pave way for match-day one and two of the 2022 FIFA World Cup league stage qualifying games in March and June 2020.

Algeria will then visit Zambia in their penultimate group game on October 5 before Zambia make the short trip to Harare for their Group H final leg derby against Zimbabwe on November.

