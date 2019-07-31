Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has announced that the Copperbelt University will reopen on 19th August 2019.

Addressing a joint media briefing with Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya, Dr Mushimba said the decision to reopen the institution has been arrived at after extensive stakeholder consultations.

“After extensive consultations, I’m glad to announce the re-opening of CBU on 19th August. This olive branch by government speaks volumes on the priority it places on quality education and must be commended,”Dr Mushimba said.

“We urge our students to take advantage and be at their best.Good luck in your exams.”

Dr Mushimba also announced the reinstatement of expelled students.He said suspensions of all students have been lifted adding that those who were expelled have instead had the expulsions reduced to suspensions.

“We are a listening government and we have listened to the cries of people,” Dr Mushimba stated.

CBU was closed on April 2nd 2019 by then Minister Professor Nkandu Luo after student unrest. Two weeks ago the former Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo vowed that she will not reopen the Copperbelt University until security measures estimated at K10 million were put in place.

[Read 798 times, 817 reads today]