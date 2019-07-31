Botswana coach Mogomotsi Mpote is confident they can shock hosts Zambia in this Saturday’s 2020 CHAN second round, final leg qualifier decider.

Zambia and Botswana head into their August 3 date at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka tied at 0-0 from the July 26 first leg match played away in Francistown.

“After seven days with the team, a lot has happened but our aim is to qualify and we are here to fight to win this game,” Mpote said.

“Our aim of coming here is to play with a purpose. We are here to get a win and when we get that goal that will be defended well.”

A 1-1 draw will see Botswana advance to the final qualifying round on away goals rule but a 0-0 draw will see the tie decided on post-match penalties.

But Botswana have yet to eliminate Zambia from the CHAN qualifiers despite still unbeaten three previously home games against Chipolopolo recording two draws and a win.

However, Zambia has gone on reverse those fortunes with two home victories heading into this weekend’s third CHAN qualifying encounter in Lusaka.

Winner over both legs will face Angola or eSwatini away in September and at home in October for a place in January’s finals in Cameroon.

