Shepolopolo coach Beauty Mwamba has stressed the importance of winning Thursday’s opening Group B match at the 2019 COSAFA Women’s Cup in Port Elizabeth.

The 2017 bronze medal winners face Mauritius on August 1 at the tournament South Africa is hosting from July 31 to August 11.

Mwamba said Chipolopolo must win on Thursday because it will only get tougher with Namibia and Botswana to come in their last two Group B matches as they eye the prospect of a third successive knockout stage qualification.

“It is a tough group coz if you look at Namibia, we once lost to Namibia during the Women’s AFCON which they hosted and we lost 1-0 but we have still been able to beat them, so it’s 50-50,” Mwamba said.

“And looking at Botswana, also they have improved in both men’s and women’s football, they are also doing very well and they are also a tough opponent.

“So we cannot also underrate Mauritius, it is a tough group so we have to do our best to get out of this group.”

