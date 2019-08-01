President Edgar Lungu has instructed Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to ensure the case regarding the 48 houses is probed further.

The directive was issued to Mr Kampyongo at State House on Thursday morning during the swearing in ceremony of newly appointed Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti.

This follows a revelation by Anti Corruption Commission Acting Director General Rosemary Khuzyayo when she featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview that the Commission has closed inquiries in the case of the 48 Houses because there was no one who came forward to claim ownership.

“Following the announcement made by the Anti Corruption Commission, I have instructed the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo through the agencies that fall under his ministry to collaborate and ensure the case regarding the fourty eight (48) houses is investigated to it’s logical conclusion,” President Lungu states.

He has further directed all investigative wings to help in the new investigations.

“All investigative wings are under strict instructions to collaborate and ensure this matter sees its day in our Courts of Law,” President Lungu said.

And in an interview with Journalists at State House, Mr Kampyongo said President Lungu is not satisfied with the investigations undertaken by the ACC.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has charged that the ACC is insulting the collective intelligence of Zambians in the manner it is handling corruption cases.

“Can we for once stop insulting the intelligence of Zambians on the recent case of who owns the 48 mansions in Lusaka’s Woodlands (Chalala) area. How can Mr. Edgar Lungu and his corrupt PF regime know the so-called saboteur who cut one tiny electricity pole costing about K300 in some rural part of Southern Province, but cannot know who built 48 multi million worth of flats right in the capital city?”

Mr Hichilema has since given President Lungu a 48 Hour ultimatum to locate the owners of the Houses.

“We are giving Mr. Lungu 48 hours to locate the owner of the 48 mansions and bring the culprit to book. We can’t buy the nonsense being peddled that they failed to identify the owner. Properties, particularly land, has a proper paper trail,” Mr Hichilema said.

