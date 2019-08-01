Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has maintained that the party is against the re-introduction of deputy ministers as proposed by the National Dialogue Forum.

However, former deputy minister in the Ministry of Energy Charles Zulu said said that he strongly supports the National Dialogue Forum proposal to reintroduce deputy ministers, contrary to the position of the PF central committee.

The PF Chief Executive Officer told journalists in Lusaka that the decision not to support the re-introduction of deputy ministers was made by the highest supreme organ of the party and it stands that way.

Mr. Mwila made it clear that the PF government is implementing austerity measures in order to reduce on costs.

“We as a party in government, have embarked on austerity measures aimed at reducing costs, how then can we support the re-introduction of Deputy Ministers,” he questioned.

He stated that all the policies of government are made by the party and that they will be answerable to the people of Zambia hence the need to do the will of the people.

Mr. Mwila emphasized that the Central Committee has made it very clear that the party will not support this issue of reintroduction of deputy ministers and that party members should support it.

