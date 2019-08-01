US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote has bemoaned the lack of adequate geological information on the country’s mineral resources.

Mr Foote says there is interest for American investors to penetrate the Zambian mining sector, but they are lacking geological information on the country’s mineral deposits.

He says Zambia is endowed with a lot of natural resources, but it takes a lot to attract capital investment into the mining sector.

Mr Foote was speaking when he called on Mines Minister Richard Musukwa and his Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda.

He said advanced aerial geological data has become a game changer in the mining industry, but this can only be achieved through access to current geological information.

On Oil exploration Mr Foote inquired from the Minister if there is more room for other international investors in the sector.

And Mr Musukwa assured Mr Foote that Zambia has partnered with China to do geological mapping in the Northern parts of the country with the aim to provide best data which will spur growth in the mining sector.

Mr Musukwa invited other countries to partner with the ministry to carry out further mappings of other parts of the country.

The Minister stated that the detailed information obtained from the surveys will be packaged for investors and other stakeholders.

