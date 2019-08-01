US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote has bemoaned the lack of adequate geological information on the country’s mineral resources.
Mr Foote says there is interest for American investors to penetrate the Zambian mining sector, but they are lacking geological information on the country’s mineral deposits.
He says Zambia is endowed with a lot of natural resources, but it takes a lot to attract capital investment into the mining sector.
Mr Foote was speaking when he called on Mines Minister Richard Musukwa and his Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda.
He said advanced aerial geological data has become a game changer in the mining industry, but this can only be achieved through access to current geological information.
On Oil exploration Mr Foote inquired from the Minister if there is more room for other international investors in the sector.
And Mr Musukwa assured Mr Foote that Zambia has partnered with China to do geological mapping in the Northern parts of the country with the aim to provide best data which will spur growth in the mining sector.
Mr Musukwa invited other countries to partner with the ministry to carry out further mappings of other parts of the country.
The Minister stated that the detailed information obtained from the surveys will be packaged for investors and other stakeholders.
only thing Lungu and PF are goof at is lining their pockets and corruption. #48 houses
Do not tell Americans, and or the French or British a nation’s resource wealth. Look at the middle East and Hawaii. They will never leave.
Dullo dullo dull!
How many Geologists has CBU graduated. How many Civil Engineers and Surveyors has CBU produced since independence. How many Mining Engineers has CBU and Unza molded since independence? How many Geography practitioners/Scientists does Zambia have.
Talk of the Engineering Institute of Zambia, what is your role in Zambia? When Foote asks the question he is not supposed to ask about our Mineral Resources, how dull can a Minister sit up with the head high inviting “other countries to partner with the ministry to carry out further mappings of other parts of the country” . I am ashamed.
This is sad, if they can’t locate who built 48 apartments in Lusaka just in last 1 year and still building, how can they locate where Manganese in rural areas? They have hired Chinese, at how much?
Maybe same Chinese should be hired to make mapping of who owns what house and building in Lusaka.
We also call a probe into America’s poor black people.
@1.2 that’s why we say that at the moment Zambia has no leadership to instil confidence even in the cabinet ministers in our ability as Zambians to run the show on our own without going to other countries for assistance, what we see is just firefighting, doing the bare minimum to show that someone is reporting in the office, otherwise there is no vision, no longterm plan to secure the nation’s natural and labor resources. I don’t blame Musukwa’s response, nothing much is expected from him but to show up at the office and receive visitors, he is not asked to think outside the box. Very comfortable playing by the post colonial script.
Do we need to partner with China for such sensitive information. Why can’t we invest in technology and use our on people to that…?
It feels like you’re stripping Zambia naked.
Every jim and jack is seeing Zambia’s private parts. Zambia’s nakedness must be held sacred and covered from the outside mineral lust eyes.
I hate it when politicians publicly play dull. The last time we let politicians play dull, our mines where sold, for a song with heavy double h kickbacks. He wasn’t smart enough to protect Zambia’s interest, but to protect his greedy asz. Disband or reform EIZ or form a proactive SAZ.
For the record SAZ must be taken as Scientists Association of Zambia. Zambia must launch its Satellite one day.