President Edgar Lungu and Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, will launch the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG/C) Sub-Regional Centre for Southern Africa in Lusaka on Wednesday 7th August 2019. The Minister of National Development Planning Honourable Alexander Chiteme announced at a media briefing today in Kitwe.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Goals Centre for Africa (SDGC/A) based in Kigali, Rwanda will be officially launching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG/C) Sub-Regional Centre for Southern Africa in Lusaka, at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, on Wednesday 7th August 2019.

The launch of the Lusaka SDGC/A Sub-Regional Center follows the signing of the host country agreement in September 2018 in New York between the Government of the Republic of Zambia and the SDG Centre for Africa,” Mr. Chiteme said. “The SDG Sub-Regional Centre is an international not-for-profit institution which once launched, will provide technical support, neutral advice and expertise to national governments, private sector, civil society and academic institutions in order to accelerate the implementation of the SDG agenda.”

The Minister said the sub-regional centre will assist southern African countries to start unlocking bottlenecks that hinder smooth implementation of the SDGs and help achieve the goals.

“The launch, which is a one-day event brings together over 200 government officials, international organisations, development financing institutions, statistics institutions and experts from southern Africa and beyond, to discuss the major themes relevant to SDG implementation in Africa with focus on the sub-region. The event will take place under the current chairmanship of His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda. His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia will receive the hosting key.

“As part of delegates, all the ministers charged with the coordination of SDGs implementation predominately ministers responsible for national development within the region have been invited to attend this important event.

“For any additional information regarding the launch of the sub-regional centre, its operations and location, please feel free to contact my permanent secretary for development planning who is responsible for coordinating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Zambia, including all activities related to the establishment of the Centre in Lusaka.”

