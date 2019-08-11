President Edgar Lungu says Government will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of service delivery and improve public infrastructure to meet the demands of the growing population.
And President Lungu says the PF administration will continue to upgrade provincial capitals by providing all the necessary infrastructure.
President Lungu said this during the commissioning of the provincial police headquarters in Chinsali which was constructed at a cost of 22 million kwacha.
He however said the expansion of public services will be done in tandem with the growth of the economy.
The head of state also noted that most infrastructure for public security services are in a deplorable state and need replacing.
At the same event, Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo encouraged President Lungu to continue enhancing development in the country.
Mr. Kampyongo said the construction of the provincial office will improve the operations of the officers.
Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale assured Muchinga residents that his ministry will source for funds to expedite the construction of infrastructure that has reached advanced stage.
And PF National Chairperson Samuel Mukupa said President Lungu has shown his desire to develop the country through various projects being undertaken across the country.
Earlier, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja thanked Government for the support saying equipping officers with modern tools will enable them effectively to execute their duties.
And senior Chief Nkula thanked president Lungu for the continued developmental projects which cut across all sectors.
He noted that among the projects Government has undertaken is the construction of ZNBC studio which he said will promote arts and information dissemination in the province.
The traditional leader also appealed to government to consider supporting agro activities in the area to improve productivity levels.
Meanwhile, Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone said the area has continued to receive unprecedented infrastructure development since its creation.
