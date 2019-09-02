Lusaka Civil Rights activist Brebner Changala has said that Zambia Police has no right to be asking citizens to obtain Police Permits for whatever activity they hold as the action was not supported by any law.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Changala said that Zambia Police was only supposed to be notified 7 days before an event and “that was settled in Christine Mulundika and others versus the Attorney General.”

Mr Changala who accused Zambia Police of abusing the people of Zambia challenged the Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja, to say very clearly whether or not Zambians needed a police permit in to congregate, associate and celebrate whatever achievements in their lives.

“The people of Zambia are being abused by the police under the command of Mr. Kanganja. It is now an acceptable norm that for people to assemble and associate to communicate, they need a police permit,” he noted.

“The opposition has failed to assemble, associate and communicate to their followers because of this issue of a police permit requirement. But there is nowhere in the Constitution where anybody needs a police permit to assemble and associate. This is clearly an abuse of political power by the PF and it has been tolerated because nobody interrogated this, including the media.”

“If there is no provision in the law, Kanganja must be held to account in his personal capacity,” he said.

“It is high time we started prosecuting public officers without any loss of money on the public treasury because of their conduct borders on criminality. When they take up office, they swear to uphold and protect the Constitution. But this is the very Constitution that they have risen against and they are abusing the people of Zambia in their docility. So, I ask the media to speak to the government, through the Attorney General and the chief government spokesperson to get their position on the matter of this police permit.”

Changala regretted that Zambia was sliding into a dictatorship with citizens’ eyes wide open.

“The country is becoming a police state,” he noted.

“We want to know the position of the government on the issue of the police permit and where the term of permits came from. Who gave the police powers to issue police permits?”

