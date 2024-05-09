The family of prominent Zambian figure (GBM) has voiced growing concerns over what they perceive as the denial of adequate medical treatment for GBM, citing alleged interference from state organs.

In a statement released , the family expressed distress over the treatment GBM has received from government authorities regarding his health condition. They assert that GBM, who is reported to be suffering from a serious heart ailment, has been prevented from seeking necessary medical attention abroad, despite court orders permitting him to do so.

The family accuses certain individuals within the government of exerting undue influence on state organs, resulting in what they describe as a callous disregard for GBM’s fundamental right to medical care. They allege that despite court approval for GBM to travel for specialized treatment, he was blocked from leaving the country, leading to the cancellation and postponement of crucial medical appointments in South Africa.

Furthermore, the family’s legal representatives have issued a stern warning to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the government at large, holding them accountable for any adverse consequences resulting from the denial of medical treatment to GBM. They stress that the Commission will be held responsible for any delays in the prosecution of GBM’s case, as well as the emotional distress inflicted upon him.

GBM’s family emphasizes his contributions to Zambian society and his significant investments in the country, portraying him as a patriotic citizen and not a flight risk.

The situation surrounding GBM’s health has garnered widespread attention, with many expressing solidarity with his family’s plea for justice and accountability. As the controversy unfolds, all eyes remain on the government’s response to these allegations and the treatment of GBM’s medical condition.