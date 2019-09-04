Patients at George Clinic in Lusaka’s Matero Constituency are being sent back by medical personnel due to load shedding.

Residents in the area have complained that their relatives are being sent to die at home whenever there is a power outage at the institution.

Those talked to have expressed displeasure at the government’s failure to provide an alternative source of power to prevent unnecessary deaths.

And Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has assured Zambians that Government will endeavor to address patients’ complaints in health facilities countrywide in an effort to provide quality health care services.

Dr. Chilufya said the government will not be defensive but use the feedback from the public to inform policy and decision making towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

He said this when he led 40 principal tutors from various nursing schools in the country to have a spot check on service delivery at Chilenje Level One Hospital.

Dr. Chilufya urged health workers to improve attitude towards their clients.

He said the tour of the facility will help the tutor to appreciate areas that need improvement in nursing care.

[Read 457 times, 457 reads today]