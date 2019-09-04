Patients at George Clinic in Lusaka’s Matero Constituency are being sent back by medical personnel due to load shedding.
Residents in the area have complained that their relatives are being sent to die at home whenever there is a power outage at the institution.
Those talked to have expressed displeasure at the government’s failure to provide an alternative source of power to prevent unnecessary deaths.
And Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has assured Zambians that Government will endeavor to address patients’ complaints in health facilities countrywide in an effort to provide quality health care services.
Dr. Chilufya said the government will not be defensive but use the feedback from the public to inform policy and decision making towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.
He said this when he led 40 principal tutors from various nursing schools in the country to have a spot check on service delivery at Chilenje Level One Hospital.
Dr. Chilufya urged health workers to improve attitude towards their clients.
He said the tour of the facility will help the tutor to appreciate areas that need improvement in nursing care.
I fell to understand, why dull people don’t get it , this is a result of bad governance.
My interpretation of this behaviour by doctors is that it’s a not-so-subtle way of saying “endure it, you asked for it through your conduct. Don’t blame us”.
Zimbabwe is worse hit by load shedding. But they do not load shed hospital.
For those of you that continue to deny the incompetence and greed of PF, just take a moment to take this in.
As I always say, just because you are not affected by the suffering of the many must not blind you to reality. This is not about HH and ECL. Its much bigger. Its about Zambia. We must learn to be objective and call out wrong. This could easily be your relatives. Those of you on this blog that are close to thosr in power must have the heart and courage to raise these issues with them instead of being cawards like you are
Elo filekana na ma donations of genset. There is a donation of a genset that has been rejected by the dogs. Ifipuba emashilu, why are these dogs politicizing every good deed from the opposition? Do Hospitals know politics? Do pregnant mothers wait for politics to deliver? Eco balemyebela ati imbwa elyo mulefulwa, it is actually dogs and other animals that don’t think. Why are you sacrificing innocent lives with an *****ic pride?
Despite your many flaws your approach to national issues is more mature than ETC (Mwinshi lumbulwa), not being defensive.
Instead of paying mid term gratuity use the money to buy gensets. But again the rate of turnover of Government assets is very high due to negligence and corruption. Negligence because govt workers don’t care, corruption because substandard items are bought at inflated prices. Most institutions received gensets from Chituwo not long ago, were are they?
BOSS,WHERE IS THE CASH U HAVE STOLEN FROM THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH WITH YOUR PS? U CAN NEVER BE MOTIVATED WHEN YOUR NEEDS ARE NOT MEET. HOW WOULD U BE MOTIVATED WHEN NURSES AND DRS EMPLOYED RECENTLY ARE NOT PAID. BUSY TAVELLING AND STEALING? IN THIS PF GOVT THEY IS NO OPENESS. CHILUBA WAS CORRUPT BUT WITH THESE KAYA IT IS MORE THAN CANCER.
New Nurses still not on Payroll, despite President Lungu’s directive to hire them 4 months ago
There is growing frustration among newly recruited nurses in the country due to delays by the government to put them on the payroll.
On President Edgar Lungu’s directive, the Ministry of Health four months ago employed 3,000 nurses who have been deployed countrywide.
However, four months since their deployment, the nurses have not been put on the payroll resulting in some of the leaving their work stations.
Information gathered has also revealed that some nurses have been advised by their supervisors to go back home and report back for work when they are put on the payroll.
And some nurses talked to have lamented that life has been difficult the last four months as they cannot but…