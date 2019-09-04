Zambia’s September FIFA International Match Week plans are in limbo after the Bafana-Bafana friendly cancellation while alternative Namibia date is on official competitive duty.

FAZ on Tuesday cancelled the September 7 friendly against Bafana that was scheduled for National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka due to security concerns for the visitors because of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Chipolopolo entered camp in Lusaka on Monday to prepare for the friendly.

But the Plan B friendly announced by FAZ on Tuesday night against Namibia on September 9 in Windhoek is also not feasible.

This is because Namibia are away to Eritrea today and at home on September 9 against the latter in a 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout round qualifier.

Namibia insist the friendly date against Chipolopolo will be on November 9 but Zambia will be away in Algeria on that day and at home on November 18 against Zimbabwe in a 2021 AFCON qualifier.

Bafana were actually the only COSAFA zone team free of any competitive engagement this week.

The only other nearest common denominator in terms of a friendlies are Congo DR and Congo Brazzaville while Kenya and Uganda have a friendly date on September 8 in Nairobi.

