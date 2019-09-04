Opposition National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has said that he will not be silenced by the recent incarceration on charges of defamation.

Mr. Kambwili who was recently released on bail by Lusaka Magistrate Lameck Banda said he will now increase his volume is condemning corruption happening in the PF government.

He said he cannot allow a situation where Ministers are getting more than twice the salaries of Members of Parliament in a clear case of corruption.

Mr. Kambwili accused President Edgar Lungu and his government of selfishness and neglecting the needs of the poor people.

He has since demanded that the government must immediately reduce the cost of mealie meal to avoid an increase in poverty levels.

“If you think by throwing me in detention for two weeks you will silence me you are lying to yourselves, am increasing the volume. More volume until you reduce the price of mealie meal and stop corruption”, Mr. Kambwili said.

Meanwhile, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said the PF will on Friday deliver a petition to Mr. Kambwili’s home demanding an apology for his continued insults on President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Mwila said the PF will not sit idle and allow the opposition leader to be insulting the Head of State.

