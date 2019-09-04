Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davis Mwila has said that President Edgar Lungu is doing everything possible to reduce mealie meal prices. Mr. Mwila said that PF is a pro-poor party which is concerned with the cost of living for the masses.

Addressing Munali Constituency PF members in Lusaka at the Secretariat yesterday, Mr. Mwila said the head of state will not allow citizens to spend a lot of money on the staple food.

And Mr. Mwila said the PF will be presenting a petition to Former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s residence on Friday on his continued insults on President Lungu.

Receiving the petition from Munali PF Members, Mr. Mwila said the biggest organ of the PF is the Presidency hence it will not allow the office to be disrespected.

The Secretary General also thanked the PF leadership in Lusaka for ensuring that demonstrations are peaceful.

And PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Paul Moonga said the ruling party will not allow anyone to disrespect the President.

And PF Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe said most leaders want to divide the country, but PF youths will not allow it.

And Munali Constituency Chairperson Thomas Kaluba said the constituency will not allow continued disrespect of the ruling party’s President.

