A Polish company has offered to donate about 1,000 safe birth delivery kits to First Lady Esther Lungu in order to help save more lives of women in rural parts of the country.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany who also oversees Poland Anthony Mukwita disclosed that a Polish-based organization, Yorghas Foundation has appreciated the First Lady’s charity work and has decided to render support towards her noble cause.

Mr Mukwita praised the Polish Consul in Zambia, Bartosz Brusikiewicz for working closely with the Zambian mission, towards ensuring that Mrs Lungu’s charity work receives polish support.

According to a press statement issued to ZANIS by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian Embassy in Berlin, Kellys Kaunda, Yorghas Foundation is also expected to donate safety lancets and sterile single medical devices, to women in rural areas.

Mr Mukwita said the embassy has since communicated to Mrs Lungu with regards to the donation.

And Mr Mukwita added that the First Lady resents the thought of rural Zambian women dying during childbirth and wants her work to be positively associated with saving the lives of mothers and infants during childbirth.

Over the last 15 years, government has worked towards preventing premature deaths from 75 per 1,000 live births to 43 per 1,000 births.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]