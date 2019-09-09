One of the world’s leading research entities, the Spanish National Research Council, has ranked The University of Zambia the best University in Zambia for the year 2019.

And UNZA Vice-Chancellor, Professor Luke Mumba, says the best ranking status reflects UNZA’s commitment to its role as a premier University of choice in Zambia.

According to data published by Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, UNZA ranked 45th in Africa and 2256 in the World has consistently held the number one position since 2015 when the ranking website launched its Africa research component.

Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Spanish National Research Council –the largest public research body in Spain.

The leading research council states that the aim of the ranking is to promote academic web presence reflective of university activities, supporting Open Access initiatives for increasing significant transfer of scientific and cultural knowledge and promote the excellence of universities worldwide.

The research council follows an independent, objective, free, and open scientific exercise carried out twice a year. It provides reliable, multidimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world based on their impact and web presence which are reflective of the universities.

Welcoming the ranking which has also ranked Copperbelt University 2nd, Mulungushi University 3rd and Cavendish University 4th among others, Professor Mumba, says UNZA’s outstanding track record in teaching, learning, research, consultancy, and community engagement have demonstrated to the nation and the world at large, the values of its diverse range of educational programs in the higher education sector.

Professor Mumba has thanked all the Staff that contributes to academic excellence.

UNZA is the first university in Zambia established by the University of Zambia Act Number 66 of 1965 and consequently opened in 1966. The University boasts of over 300 undergraduate academic program offerings in its thirteen schools.

This is according to a statement issued to the Media by Brenda Bukowa, the University of Zambia Spokesperson.

[Read 200 times, 200 reads today]