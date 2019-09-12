Former Chipolopolo and Power Dynamos striker Mwape Miti has backed Aggrey Chiyangi to qualify Zambia to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chipolopolo will be battling to end their two successive failures to qualifier for the AFCON.

‘The current coaches can take us forward. They know our players well. Aggrey and Numba Mumamba should continue because they know our players,’ Miti said from his base in Kitwe.

‘Let us use local coaches. It will take time for a foreign coach to come and know our players,’ the 1996 and 2000 AFCON star said.

Zambia are in Group H together with Zimbabwe, Botswana and AFCON champions Algeria.

‘Yes we will play Algeria and Botswana but it’s not names that play football. Our aim is to qualify and we will qualify,’ Miti said.

‘Players should be selected based on performance and not names. We should not leave all experienced players. We should mix young and experienced players,’ the ex-Odense Boldklub forward said.

The top two sides from each of the eight groups will earn a ticket to the 2021 showpiece in Cameroon.

