Economist Trevor Simumba has charged that the Office of President of Zambia is in a real state capture crisis.

Mr Simumba warned that if not handled properly, this will put Zambia in a precarious state internationally and regionally.

He said the appointment of an individual with a questionable background to head an important institution such as the Financial International Centre is embarrassing.

“To appoint someone to such a sensitive position as FIC Board Chair without proper security vetting is absolutely embarrasing. It seems our security Intel system in Zambia is completely broken and captured by criminals,” Mr Simumba said.

“It is a security problem. OP should never have cleared him. To be FIC Chair you need the highest level of security clearance at the same level as DEC, OP and ACC head.”

He added, “The DG OP has the ability to directly inform the President and intervene on a one to one basis with the President. The buck stops at the desk of the President and his DG OP including Secretary to the Cabinet.”

He charged that Zambia has spineless people in key positions failing to advise the President.

“Even the FTJ Government at its worst, would never appoint a convicted person with a felony to head a sensitive institution like FIC. It is unheard of in Zambia’s history,” he said.

