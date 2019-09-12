Economist Trevor Simumba has charged that the Office of President of Zambia is in a real state capture crisis.
Mr Simumba warned that if not handled properly, this will put Zambia in a precarious state internationally and regionally.
He said the appointment of an individual with a questionable background to head an important institution such as the Financial International Centre is embarrassing.
“To appoint someone to such a sensitive position as FIC Board Chair without proper security vetting is absolutely embarrasing. It seems our security Intel system in Zambia is completely broken and captured by criminals,” Mr Simumba said.
“It is a security problem. OP should never have cleared him. To be FIC Chair you need the highest level of security clearance at the same level as DEC, OP and ACC head.”
He added, “The DG OP has the ability to directly inform the President and intervene on a one to one basis with the President. The buck stops at the desk of the President and his DG OP including Secretary to the Cabinet.”
He charged that Zambia has spineless people in key positions failing to advise the President.
“Even the FTJ Government at its worst, would never appoint a convicted person with a felony to head a sensitive institution like FIC. It is unheard of in Zambia’s history,” he said.
Mwa Lungu, we have become used to such absurd things.
Criminals always appoint fellow criminals.
Why did they have to remove the best FIC board under the able leadership of Dr Kasanga. Herein lies the answer to all this drama.
Criminal are cunning and very “romantic” especially for people of lowry mind who want to feel good. I had not seen Valden Findlay’s picture until today. Just by looking at his face, I would never trust such a person to even share a ride with let alone be friends.
The concept of state capture still remains problematic. Who is the state? If it is abuse of office, then just say so. If it is corruption, then just so. If it is fraud, then just say so. If it is impeach, then just say so. There is no need to generalize jargon employed by the elite in South Africa to the situation obtaining in Zambia. The two countries are fundamentally different. If there was need for similarities, then Kenya would come to mind. Commitment to democratic transitions through regular, free and fair elections is starting point. Governance is not conducted in the Lab. Human error or miscalculation could occur. What mattered most was timely rectification.
“……. If there was need for similarities, then Kenya would come to mind….”
Have you ever seen kenyatta ridding in a presidential plane with suspected former drug dealers ???
Lungu was ok with that appointment….of course he was informed by OP of the background of that guy.
Lungu has zero morals or integrity.
only when he was informed donner aid countries would be unhappy , has he done a u turn.
Lungu knows Zambia at this time can not survive without donner aid.
Lets not forget about the ConCourt judges who fall short of the constitutional requirement of 15 years experience or specialized qualification in constitutional law.
But ECL appointed them anyway.Why? because they are PF cadres.
I can safely say lungu has corrupted nearly every system of governance in Zambia.
FIC only survives because it is a requirement for good international banking which makes access to international loans and aid easy…..
Asembe nikudala ba kaizer Zulu ni ba director to FIC….
Or FIC was going to be disbanded…
The only section of governance that works like clockwork is kapoyongos public order act enforment to deny opposition and civil society any space to meet or rally….