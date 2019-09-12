Premiero de Agosto coach Dragan Jovic is expecting a difficult game in this weekend’s CAF Champions League game against hosts Green Eagles.

Eagles host the Angolan champions on September 14 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka in a pre-group stage, first leg tie.

Premiero and Eagles head into the first leg both unbeaten in this seasons competition.

The Angolans advanced to this stage following similar 2-0 home and away wins against KMKM of Zanzibar while the Zambian club beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in Lusaka and drew 1-1 away in Johannesburg.

“We only saw two Green Eagles games against Orlando Pirates and we know it will be a very difficult match for us,”Jovic said on arrival in Lusaka on Wednesday night.

“But we have come here to play well and our aim is to qualify to the group stage.

“We will try and play well, and for us, a good result is anything apart from a loss. We are one club that plays to win and we will try to win here.

“We are also aware that we are playing a Green Eagles side that plays well in defence and ion the transition and is a well-balanced, so we are prepared for anything.”

This will be CAF Champions League new boys’ Eagles first date against Angolan opposition after making their continental debut in last season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Premiero on the other hand are unbeaten against Zambian opposition after drawing 0-0 away and winning 2-1 in Luanda against Zesco United in Group D of the 2018 CAF Champions League.

