Government has confirmed that Vice President Inonge Wina is in India.

This follows revelations by Lusaka Times quoting highly placed government sources that Mrs Wina left Zambia on Friday for a scheduled medical review in India.

But Zambian Mission in India says Mrs Wina is in that country to promote foreign investment into Zambia.

According to a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley, Mrs Wina commended the Mission for working hard to reach out to potential investors in India and countries of extra accreditation.

“I therefore urge Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and other stakeholders to actively pursue all pending proposals,” Mrs. Wina said.

She said Zambia was a democratic country enjoying cordial relations with all the eight neighbouring countries and beyond.

“The country has a strong legal framework that protects private sector investment coupled with progressive banking systems,” the Republican Vice President said.

She was speaking when she held talks with Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga in Indore, in the Indian State of Madhya Pradesh.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga said high level visits would complement the Mission’s efforts to attract investors to Zambia.

“President Edgar Lungu’s State Visit to India from August 20th to 22nd, 2019 followed by your visit as a Republican Vice President will undoubtedly attract credible investors,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga said.

According to a programme made available by Zambia High Commission in India, the Vice President would meet a company in Indore specialised in securing public infrastructure, address top businessmen in Indore and visit a factory.

